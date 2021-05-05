Dedicated Senior Medical Center opens in historic Orange Mound

This location brings affordable primary care personalized for older citizens, especially those with multiple and major health challenges.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A community of under-served seniors in Orange Mound now have a new option for primary care.

Leaders from across Memphis cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new Dedicated Senior Medical Center in the historic neighborhood.

This location brings quality affordable primary care personalized for older citizens, especially those with multiple and major health challenges.

Leaders said this is a great addition to the community and brings a new approach to healthcare accessibility.

"Our philosophy is we want to see you when your healthy and keep you healthy. We don't want you to be sick, we don't want you to go to the ER. We don't want you to go to the hospital. So to do that, it takes a whole new way to think about medicine,” said Dr. Robert Decolli, Associate Chief Medical Officer with Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Memphis.

Patients will be offered same-day telemedicine and walk-in appointments.