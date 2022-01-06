How medical marijuana will help a Mississippi woman with Chron's disease fight pain

She said she can't wait to have an effective treatment for her debilitating pain.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Applications are now open for qualifying Mississippians to receive medical marijuana cards.

It's a long time coming for Allison Pipkin, 25, a DeSoto County native.

“I was playing soccer and stuff and I didn’t have any energy,” she said. “I would go home, eat dinner, go to sleep and redo the day over again.”

Pipkin had to slow down her participation at first when she started having severe pain in 6th grade.

“I figured out it was a dietary thing, it’s what I’m consuming,” said Pipkin. “I’m allergic to something that I’m consuming. Maybe it’s gluten, maybe it’s dairy.

Pipkin went from less severe meds to a more severe medication when her mom took her to the hospital.

She said she was misdiagnosed before the actual problem, Chron's disease, was discovered, affecting her gut.

It made it painful when she ate and even when she didn’t.

“I missed out on all freshman year, I was in AP classes on the dance team,” she said. “We won state and I was in the hospital bed instead of on the field.”

After a major surgery, a lot of pain subsided.

“After my surgery, they made me walk the day after I got out,” Pipkin shared. “It felt like everything was gonna come out. Like all whatever was left. It was hard to walk. But I did it and I'm here.”

Doctors told her she couldn’t play soccer after surgery, fearing her spleen could rupture.

With Mississippi now issuing medical marijuana cards, she’s hopeful to get more of her life back.

“I would like to have a more natural approach to treating any ailments that I have,” Alison said. “I feel like everybody should have this opportunity to treat them treat themselves however they want to.”

After years of advocating for medicinal marijuana in her home state, it’s now a reality.

“It's OK if you don't want to use it. You might not want to use the pharmaceuticals I'm taking. I don't want to use them. But it's a choice and I think choice is good," she said.

For Pipkin, it’s a better life.