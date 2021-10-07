Digital health care options expected to continue and expand, Texas doctor says

At the height of the pandemic, digital health care options were the main way people saw their doctors. Now, one doctor says virtual care is the 'new normal.'

AUSTIN, Texas — When the pandemic first started, everything seemed to change to fit a socially distanced world.

While things are starting to get back to normal, a doctor with Baylor Scott & White said he thinks virtual appointments are here to stay.

Dr. Ashis Barad is the medical director of virtual specialty care services at Baylor Scott & White.

Dr. Barad said virtual visits dropped off for a bit when things started to open back up; however, he said he expects the appointments to increase as concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant rise and flu season begins.

"Now with the Delta variant, the fear rises a bit," said Dr. Barad. "'Is it really safe to go into a waiting room with other people that are coughing?' And so I think this is the new normal, which is there's a time and place to come in in person, and there's absolutely a time and place where you don't need to and you can shift over to a video visit and just seek out care there."

Dr. Barad said Baylor Scott & White initially started virtual visits as a way to check up on patients who tested positive for COVID-19 but didn't need to be hospitalized.

"We don't want to make it all digital. We want to be there with you. But how then can we use digital tools to be with you at all times?" said Dr. Barad. "And so we did that with COVID, which was checking in and questionnaires and education and making sure that you had access. And if you had your diagnosis then you were placed on a digital journey, related to COVID, that was personalized to your diagnosis and to who you are. And so this would be regular check-in with you to see how you're doing."

He said this helped keep people recovering from COVID-19 out of the hospitals.

"And we'll continue, and we still have that for the patients. But now, why can't we do that with diabetes? Why can't we do that with heart disease? Why can't we do that for any other medical condition so we can be with you at all times when you need it?" Dr. Barad said.

Dr. Barad noted he thinks this is the way a post-pandemic world will shift.

"You can get your groceries now. You don't even need to leave your car. And so consumers are demanding this for all services, health care included," said Dr. Barad, saying people expect convenience and health care providers need to deliver on that expectation.

Dr. Barad said the virtual option can also come in handy if people are traveling over the summer and need to consult their doctor, or it can save someone a trip to the doctor's office if it's just a simple follow-up.

He said he expects the future to have 25% virtual visits, meaning most people would get a hybrid form of care, with most being in-person, but the occasional virtual check-in or follow-up.