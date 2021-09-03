Dr. LaSonya Harris Hall named interim director for Shelby County Health Department

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced Wednesday that Dr. LaSonya Harris Hall has been appointed interim Director of the Shelby County Health Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced Wednesday that Dr. LaSonya Harris Hall has been appointed interim Director of the Shelby County Health Department, taking the place of Dr. Alisa Haushalter, who resigned following an investigation into the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the county.

From the news release from Shelby County: "Dr. Hall currently serves as Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Shelby County Government. Dr. Hall is a seasoned administrator and has served in leadership capacities with the City of Memphis, Leadership Memphis, and Shelby County Schools. Dr. Hall has also served in a managerial role with the National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. All county health directors, including interim appointees, must be approved by the State of Tennessee and Dr. Hall has been approved.

Dr. Hall is expected to serve up to 90 days in this position until a permanent Director of the Shelby County Health Department is identified. Dr. Hall will also help lead the search for the permanent director."

Dr. Haushalter resigned at the end of February, and Mayor Harris said the director would remain until March 15th.

The investigation into mismanagement of vaccine distribution in Shelby County came after reports of children being vaccinated, and possible stolen vaccines from one site.