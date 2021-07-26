Dr. Michelle Taylor to lead Shelby County Health Department

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Monday afternoon Shelby County commissioners unanimously approved Dr. Michelle Taylor's appointment as director of the Shelby County Health Department.
Taylor appeared for the first time last Wednesday before the commission to answer questions. Last week, a memo to the commission voiced concern about Dr. Taylor's ability to run the department, but several organizations - including the Tennessee Black Caucus and the NAACP Memphis chapter backed Taylor for the position.
Now that she's been approved, Taylor is expected to start August 2.