Driving for Life campaign aims to recruit kidney donors for 100 kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Every day 13 people who are waiting for a kidney die. A Michigan man is on a cross country mission to lower that number.

The 'Driving for Life' campaign made a stop Wednesday in Memphis at Methodist University Hospital Transplant Institute. The campaign is visiting 30 states across 12,000 miles to recruit 100 adult kidney donors for 100 kids.

The mission was started by Brian Martindale, who donated his kidney to a 10-year-old girl in his city 10 years ago this year.

A Memphis kidney donor also spoke about why she donated.

“I'm a mother. I have four healthy kids and God put it on my heart to get tested. And if it were one of my kids, I would hope someone would step up and do the same for one of mine,” said Lori Wilson.