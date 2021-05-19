Effort underway to get mammograms for Hispanic women in the Mid-South

Research shows that women who speak only Spanish aren't being screened for breast cancer as often as those who speak English well.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — An effort is underway to get mammograms to underserved communities.

Baptist Women's Health Center's Mammogram Mobile was at the Mount Moriah Police Precinct in Fox Meadows Wednesday morning.

Experts were focused on getting these life-changing tests primarily to Hispanic women. Research shows that women who speak only Spanish aren't being screened for breast cancer as often as those who speak English well.

Leaders said that's concerning considering breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Hispanic women.