'It’s time to wake up, holler, & scream' | Silencing the silence on emotional abuse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we approach the end of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it is important to remember that the fight is not over.

At ABC 24, we are sounding the alarm on the silence, especially when it comes to emotional abuse.

For Marcia Williams, 14 is a powerful number.

“I’m a colon cancer survivor of 14 years,” said Williams.

It is not her battle with cancer that scared her the most. At age 14, she recognized she was a victim of domestic violence.

“It’s its own different kind of cancer. It doesn’t go away. The difference with my cancer is I was able to cut it out. I was able to get treated and get better. The difference with domestic violence is you don’t know where it’s at,” said Williams.

She traced her start to emotional abuse by her adoptive mother, which eventually carried over to physical abuse by her ex-husband.

“I think that it had a lot to do with me falling into that kind of vibe of just anyone that loved me,” said Williams.

“Emotional abuse is a precursor to the physical abuse,” said Martha Jackson, Family Safety Center Community Response and Special Program Coordinator.

Jackson said emotional abuse is often ignored.

“If you don’t see bruising or you don’t see scratches or strangulation, a lot of times, people think it’s less serious,” said Jackson.

As Williams assures, it is just a s serious as the physical.

“Even after you leave that situation, you’re still looking over your shoulders because the trauma isn’t over instantly. It takes time to overcome everything,” said Williams. “You’ve got to let your faith be bigger than you fear.”

“Emotional abuse can weigh down a person’s self-worth, their confidence, or their mental or emotional strength... Physically it wears your body,” said Jackson.

Jackson reviewed data from the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

“They state that 95% of their contacts through that hotline say they have experienced emotional abuse. That is a significant number,” said Jackson.

That is another number that Williams now looks back on through her own experience.

“What it did was scare the heck out of me. It was a lot of hard work, planning to get yourself out of that situation,” said Williams. “When they say opportunity is knocking at your door, take that door... It’s time to wake up, holler, and scream.”