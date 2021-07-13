Employee at East Memphis restaurant tests positive for Hepatitis A

The health department says anyone who dined or had take-out from Zayde’s Deli between June 29th and July 7th should get a Hepatitis A vaccination as a precaution.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department says a worker at an East Memphis deli has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A, and customers may have been exposed.

The departments said the employee at Zayde’s Deli in the 6500 block of Poplar Avenue worked during a period of time when ill or infectious.

Officials say anyone who dined or had take-out from Zayde’s Deli between June 29th and July 7th should get a Hepatitis A vaccination as soon as possible as a preventative measure. You can get that from your medical provider or from the health department at one of the clinics (found HERE). You can make an appointment by calling 901-222-9980.

From the health department: “Hepatitis A is usually transmitted from person to person through contact with contaminated feces or consumption of contaminated food or water. Symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, dark urine, weight loss and yellow skin and eyes.

“If given within 14 days of exposure, the hepatitis A vaccine is highly effective in preventing infection among those exposed to the virus,” said Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph. “The Health Department is offering hepatitis A vaccination free of charge to those who may have been exposed at this restaurant.”