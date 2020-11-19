Every Tennessee county hosted Fight Flu TN vaccination clinics Thursday

TDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone ages six months and older.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting a flu shot is more important this year than ever before.

Thursday, there were “Fight Flu TN” vaccine events in every Tennessee county to make it easier for everyone to get vaccinated. No appointments were needed to receive a flu vaccine during these events.

“We want to make every effort to prevent the ‘twindemic’ of both COVID-19 and influenza in Tennessee, in order for our residents to stay healthy and for our hospitals not to become overwhelmed,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Vaccination is still the best protection we have against this serious and potentially deadly illness, and I strongly encourage everyone to get a flu shot this year, even if you normally don’t get one.”