Fair in Orange Mound aims to keep neighbors in good health

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Community leaders in Orange Mound want to make sure everyone stays healthy, so they held a health fair at the community center Friday.

There were COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, line dancing with the Orange Mound Energizers, mobile mammograms from Methodist Healthcare and more.

Organizers said it's important to have events like this to shine a light on the historic community.

"We see on television are negative things, and it gives us the opportunity to bring the community, corporate partners, nonprofit together, coming together so we can represent things in the right way,” said Reggie Crenshaw with Leadership Memphis.