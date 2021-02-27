The law was opposed by several medical organizations, such as the American Medical Association and the American College for Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal court in Nashville issued a preliminary injunction for Tennessee's "abortion reversal" law on Friday, blocking it from taking effect, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee

The law would require providers to tell patients that the chemical abortions using mifepristone could be reversed halfway through the procedure. It would also require some offices and centers to post a sign that tells patients mifepristone may not be effective in ending a pregnancy.

Plaintiffs in the case said the claims about reversing abortions are false and misleading.

In the injunction, the court said that the U.S. Constitution does not allow for lawmakers to create such a requirement. It comes after the court issued a temporary restraining order against the law last year.

According to reports, some women also had to go to the emergency room after undergoing the reversal treatment. Opponents of the law also said that it eroded trust between patients and providers by forcing doctors to share misinformation.

Providers who refused to comply with the law would face criminal charges for a Class E felony, officials said. They can be punishable by up to six years in prison, as well as a $10,000 daily fine each day they did not display the required signs.