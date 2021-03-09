Federal judge has overruled Governor Lee's executive order 84

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday afternoon, U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl H. Lipman issued a temporary restraining order that prohibits school districts from enforcing Governor Bill Lee's Executive Order No. 84.
The restraining order mandates that Shelby County enforce its mandatory masking mandate in all K-12 schools. It expires at 4 p.m. Sept. 17 “unless it is dissolved sooner or extend by order of this court," the filing said.
There will be a preliminary injunction hearing on September 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. It was said that the order was issued "to prevent further injury, damage and loss."