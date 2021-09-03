First human case of West Nile Virus for 2021 reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department is reporting the first human case of West Nile Virus in the county for this year.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — While we are all still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shelby County Health Department is reporting the first human case of West Nile Virus in the county for this year.

West Nile is spread by infected mosquitoes. It can cause serious illness which could lead to hospitalizations or death – but in most cases it will go undetected with no symptoms. The CDC said people over 60 are most likely to develop serious illnesses.

You can protect yourself by wearing protective clothing, staying indoors during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, drain standing water and repair window screens, and using repellent containing DEET.

The SCHD said the virus has been detected in several zip codes so far: 38017, 38111, 38116, 38128, 38108, 38122, 38103, 38109, 38106, 38117, 38002, 38016, 38126, 38134, 38107, 38127, 38114, 38118, 38112, 38053, 38104, 38018, 38133, 38138, 38115, 38028, 38141, 38125, 38119, 38105, 38120, 38139, 38135. (See map HERE.)

The SCHD has been spraying for mosquitoes and will continue to do so, weather permitting.

Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule:

Monday, September 6, 2021: No spraying due to Labor Day holiday

Tuesday, September 7, 2021: 7:45-10:45 p.m. Zip Codes: 38133, 38002, 38016, 38028, 38018 Route Map: https://arcg.is/nfbqK

Wednesday, September 8, 2021: 7:45-10:45 p.m. ZIP Codes: 38133, 38120, 38011, 38118, 38119 Route Map: https://arcg.is/1nuziz

Thursday, September 9, 2021: 7:45-10:45 p.m. ZIP Codes: 38117, 38120, 38104, 38111, 38112, 38106, 38114, 38132, 38118 Route Map: https://arcg.is/1vyK4O .



Go to www.shelbytnhealth.com to view the most current schedule and the exact boundaries of each scheduled spray. New maps will be added weekly to reflect updated schedules.