"Most states are reporting a minimal flu activity which is great news," said Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Infectious Disease Physician.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While much attention has been on the pandemic, we can't forget about the flu season. We are still in it.

Is it as bad as what we have seen in the past?

Back in September, we spoke with an infectious disease doctor about predictions for the upcoming flu season. The overall guess was that we'd see less cases.

Here's how we panned out.

We have hit the peak months of flu season, January and February. This year is quite the dipper.

“It’s been a much milder flu season,” said Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Infectious Disease Physician.

Dr. Mazumder has been keeping an eye on flu numbers.

“The CDC actually issus an influenza surveillance report every week. Most states are reporting a minimal flu activity which is great news,” said Dr. Mazumder.

How minimal are the cases?

“As of January 16th this year. There’s been 136 hospitalizations during this flu season up until January 16th whereas last flu season, there were 400,000 hospitalizations,” said Dr. Mazumder.

The number of deaths also went down.

“The CDC is reporting that as of January 16th, there were 292 deaths. Last year, last flu season, there were 22,000 deaths. It’s been significantly lower than what we saw last year,” said Dr. Mazumder.

What are we doing differently?

“The public health measures and the safety policies that have been implemented to decrease the spread of COVID-19. Things like masking and social distancing has really helped curve the flu this year,” said Dr. Mazumder.

That is something doctors have been preaching for year.

“It works. Wearing a mask, good hand hygiene, social distancing, and getting your vaccine,” said Dr. Mazumder.

More people have also gotten their flu shot this year.

“As of December 25th, the CDC has reported that 193-million people received their flu shot in comparison to last year’s flu season. 174-million people received their flu shot,” said Dr. Mazumder. “I’ve had more patients asking about the flu shot this year and have agreed to get their flu shot, which has been really great.”