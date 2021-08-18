Flu shots to be available soon, health experts urge people to get vaccinated

Health care workers said flu shots will likely be available by the end of August or the beginning of September.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Flu shots will soon be available to protect families, communities and everyone from getting sick during flu season.

Usually, they are available by the end of August or the beginning of September. Health care workers also said that flu shots are expected to protect people through the fall and into the following summer too.

They are available for everyone, but health experts especially urge elderly people to get a higher dose vaccine to make sure they are protected. They also said people can get the flu vaccine at the same time they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're definitely going to encourage that when we're giving flu vaccines, ask people if they've not had the COVID-19 vaccine. That's the perfect opportunity to get both of those on that day," said Nikki Womble, a family nurse practitioner. "Initially, there were some questions about whether or not it was safe but the CDC said it is definitely okay to give those out at the same time."