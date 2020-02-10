Flu vaccines now available at Shelby County public health clinics

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — The flu vaccine is now available at the Shelby County Health Department Immunization Clinic at 814 Jefferson as well as at all six public health clinics located around Shelby County. The vaccine is available on a sliding fee scale based on income—many pay no upfront cost.
- Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever this year, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It is possible to get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, and that may increase the risk of severe illness. The flu shot will not protect you against COVID-19, but it is the best protection we have against seasonal influenza.
- Vaccination against the influenza virus is recommended for anyone over the age of 6 months. Everyone is at risk, especially during influenza season, which usually runs from October to May each year, with the most cases in our region usually reported in February.
- Certain groups of people are especially vulnerable to influenza and are strongly advised to get the vaccine:
- Children younger than 5 years of age –especially those younger than 2 years old– are at high risk of serious flu-related complications. The flu vaccine can protect them from the flu virus and prevent them from spreading it to others.
- Women who are currently pregnant or plan to become pregnant during the flu season are at increased risk of flu complications and should get the vaccine.
- Caregivers of children age 5 and younger and household contacts and caregivers of adults with medical conditions that put them at increased risk.
- The flu vaccine is especially recommended for people with certain health conditions including:
- Chronic lung diseases, including asthma
- Heart disease
- Diabetes
- Immunosuppression due to medication or illness
- Obesity
- Getting a flu shot also helps protect those in our community who can’t get the vaccination, such as babies under 6 months of age and people with a severe allergy to the vaccine.
- The flu vaccine will be available at all Shelby County Health Department clinics listed below, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at most locations. Note: the Collierville clinic is only open on Tuesday and Thursday. No appointment is necessary at any of these public health clinics.
Cawthon Public Health Clinic: 1000 Haynes, 38114
Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday Only, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.): 167 Washington St., 38017
Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic: 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
Immunization Clinic: 814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105
Millington Public Health Clinic: 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
Southland Mall Public Health Clinic: 1287 Southland Mall, 38116
Sycamore View Public Health Clinic: 1826 Sycamore View Road, 38134
For more information about influenza and the flu vaccine, click here.