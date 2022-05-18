Free back-to-school immunizations begin Saturday for Shelby County students

“Vaccination is a critical part of preventative health care, especially for children”

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Get free back-to-school immunizations beginning Saturday, May 21 in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department along with Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, UT Health Science Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Latino Memphis and MATA have teamed-up to provide immunizations which are needed for school entry.

“Vaccination is a critical part of preventative health care, especially for children,” said Dr. Michelle Taylor, director, Shelby County Health Department. “Vaccinations not only protect children against deadly diseases, such as polio, tetanus, and diphtheria, but they also keep others safe by eliminating or greatly decreasing the spread of infectious disease from child to child. I strongly encourage all parents to take advantage of this opportunity to get their children up to date on immunizations at no cost.”

Families can sign up for an appointment time online, but appointments are not required. Walk-ins will be served on a first come, first served basis. Parents are encouraged to take their child’s vaccination records with them, but if those records can't be found, they can look them up online at the event.

Saturday's immunization event will be held at the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board of Education, 160 S. Hollywood Street from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

MATA will offer free bus passes at the event to assist families with transportation.

Additional immunization events for children are planned for later in the summer, including: