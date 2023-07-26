Here's everything you need to know about free back-to-school vaccines and health services in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department is offering free vaccines for students as the new school year approaches.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The start of school is less than two weeks away for Memphis-Shelby County Schools students, and Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) is working to help families get the vaccines and medical services they need to get back to school.

Shelby County Health Department said Wednesday they are providing immunizations and immunization records at no cost to children 17 and younger at its public health clinics. All clinics are open Monday – Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and accept walk-ins and appointments. To make an appointment, the health department said to call 901-222-9980.

Here's where you can get free vaccines:

Shelby County Health Department Immunization Clinic, 814 Jefferson Ave Memphis, TN 38105

Cawthon Public Health Clinic, 1000 Haynes Street, Memphis, TN 38114

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic, 6590 Kirby Center Cove, Memphis, TN 38118

Millington Public Health Clinic, 8225 Highway 51 North, Millington, TN 38053

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic, 1826 Sycamore View Road, Memphis, TN 38134

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic, 1287 Southland Mall, Memphis, TN 38116

Shelby County Health Department has also teamed up with community partners, including Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, UT Health Science Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Latino Memphis, ShotRx, and MATA to provide immunizations needed for school entry at the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Teaching and Learning Academy, 2485 Union Avenue, on three upcoming Saturdays:

Saturday, July 29, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 30, 2023, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Additionally, SCHD and partnering agency ShotRx will provide vaccinations and vaccination records at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church’s back-to-school event and backpack giveaway:

Saturday, July 29, 2023 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

All ages – Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church – 70 N. Bellevue