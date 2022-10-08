Here's how to get free COVID-19 boosters at the Shelby County Health Department

The vaccinations are available free without appointments Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at two SCHD locations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is offering updated COVID-19 boosters to those who qualify.

The vaccinations are available free without appointments Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:

814 Jefferson Ave. Suite 207

1826 Sycamore View Road

The updated boosters are available to those who have, at a minimum, completed the initial two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least two months ago. The Pfizer booster is available from those 12 and older, and Moderna is for those 18 and older.

Currently, the health department has the Pfizer booster available, but expects to have the Moderna booster in the coming weeks.

The latest vaccines are called “bivalent” because they trigger immune responses to both the original COVID-19 virus and the Omicron variants.

“Based on the data supporting the authorization of these new boosters, the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are expected to provide increased protection against the currently circulating Omicron variants. As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, these updated boosters may give us increased protection and head off a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. I strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine,” said Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Michelle Taylor.

In addition to the Health Department, COVID-19 vaccinations are also free and available at pharmacies and other sites all over Shelby County. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ and enter your zip code to find one near you.