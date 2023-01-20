Free two-day dental clinic available in Memphis

Patients are not required to have insurance or show any form of identification to receive care.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A free two-day dental clinic is taking care of the dental needs for those who may find dental care to be expensive.

Mid-South Mission of Mercy (MidMOM) will hold its annual free dental clinic Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday Jan. 21 at Bellevue Baptist Church beginning at 6 a.m.

MidMOM said everyone is welcome, even people who do not have insurance. Patients are not required to show any form of identification to receive care. The clinic operates on a first come first served basis.