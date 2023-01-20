Free two-day dental clinic available in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A free two-day dental clinic is taking care of the dental needs for those who may find dental care to be expensive.
Mid-South Mission of Mercy (MidMOM) will hold its annual free dental clinic Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday Jan. 21 at Bellevue Baptist Church beginning at 6 a.m.
MidMOM said everyone is welcome, even people who do not have insurance. Patients are not required to show any form of identification to receive care. The clinic operates on a first come first served basis.
According to MidMOM, the annual clinic has completed more than $6.9 million worth of dental health work since it began in 2016, and the clinic has serviced more than 11,000 patients in the Mid-South area.