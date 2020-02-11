Get your free flu vaccinations during "FightFluTN 2020" event November 19

Both sites are also COVID-19 testing sites and will offer free COVID-19 testing as well as free flu vaccinations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is offering free flu vaccinations at no charge during a special statewide “FightFluTN 2020” vaccination event on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

The influenza vaccine will be offered at no charge at two convenient locations in Shelby County during the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. No appointment is needed. Below are the locations offering FREE flu vaccinations. Both sites are also COVID-19 testing sites and will offer free COVID-19 testing as well as free flu vaccinations.

Lamar Emissions Station

1720 RKS Commercial Cove

Memphis, TN 38114

Millington Public Health Clinic

8225 Highway 51 North

Millington, TN 38053

Flu vaccination is more important than ever this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is possible to get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, and that may increase the risk of severe illness. The flu vaccine will not protect you against COVID-19, but it is the best protection we have against seasonal influenza. High rates of flu vaccination that will also reduce the burden of flu-related illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths on the health care system and conserve medical resources for the care of people with COVID-19.

Annual vaccination against influenza is recommended for everyone six months and older, and is especially recommended for the following individuals:

People 65 years and older

Pregnant women

Children age 5 and younger

People of any age with chronic medical conditions, including asthma and other lung diseases, heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes

People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

People who care for those at high risk for complications from influenza, including:

Health care workers;

Household contact of persons at high risk for complications from influenza;

Household contacts and caregivers of children less than six months of age.

The flu vaccine contains inactivated virus, so it cannot cause flu illness. Side effects from the vaccination are usually short-term and mild, and may include soreness at the injection site, low grade fever, and body aches.

In addition to the flu vaccine, the Shelby County Health Department recommends to following measures to slow the spread of flu virus in our community:

If you are sick with a flu-like illness, stay home. Those with flu-like symptoms should not get a flu vaccine; however, they can and should be tested for COVID-19.

Cover your nose and mouth with tissue when you cough or sneeze. After using the tissue, throw it in the trash and wash your hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with viruses that cause flu.

For more information about influenza in Shelby County, please visit our website at www.shelbytnhealth.com.