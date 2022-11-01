Free flu vaccinations to be available at all Shelby Co. Health Departments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is offering free flu vaccinations during a special statewide "FightFluTN 2022" vaccination event Wednesday, November 9.
The vaccine will be offered on a walk-in basis between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at all Shelby County Health Departments. No appointment is needed.
Clinic locations are below:
Shelby County Health Department Immunization Clinic
814 Jefferson Ave
Cawthon Public Health Clinic
1000 Haynes
Collierville Public Health Clinic
167 Washington St.
Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic
6590 Kirby Center Cv.
Millington Public Health Clinic
8225 Highway 51 North
Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic
1826 Sycamore View Rd.
Southland Mall Public Health Clinic
1287 Southland Mall
According to a release, the Shelby County Health Department monitors flu activity in Shelby County by tracking hospital emergency department visits attributed to influenza-like illness. Last week, 5.9% of all emergency department visits were for influenza-like illness. That's more than three times higher than the rate reported this time last year. Flu incidence is rising nationwide. Data from the CDC's weekly flu report shows that the flu season hit six weeks earlier than usual this year, and flu activity is currently highest in the South and Southeast.
The flu vaccine can be safely administered along with the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Health Department’s Immunization Clinic at 814 Jefferson Ave., and the Shelby Crossing Clinic at 1826 Sycamore View Rd. and will be made available to #FightFluTN participants. Please bring your CDC COVID-19 vaccination card if you would like to also receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose.