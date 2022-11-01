Free flu vaccinations to be available at all Shelby Co. Health Departments

The vaccine will be offered on a walk-in basis between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at all Shelby County Health Departments on November 9.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is offering free flu vaccinations during a special statewide "FightFluTN 2022" vaccination event Wednesday, November 9.

The vaccine will be offered on a walk-in basis between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at all Shelby County Health Departments. No appointment is needed.

Clinic locations are below:

Shelby County Health Department Immunization Clinic

814 Jefferson Ave

Cawthon Public Health Clinic

1000 Haynes

Collierville Public Health Clinic

167 Washington St.

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic

6590 Kirby Center Cv.

Millington Public Health Clinic

8225 Highway 51 North

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic

1826 Sycamore View Rd.

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic

1287 Southland Mall

According to a release, the Shelby County Health Department monitors flu activity in Shelby County by tracking hospital emergency department visits attributed to influenza-like illness. Last week, 5.9% of all emergency department visits were for influenza-like illness. That's more than three times higher than the rate reported this time last year. Flu incidence is rising nationwide. Data from the CDC's weekly flu report shows that the flu season hit six weeks earlier than usual this year, and flu activity is currently highest in the South and Southeast.