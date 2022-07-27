Want to win free gas for a year? You could by donating blood to the Red Cross in August

The Red Cross announced four blood drives in the Memphis Metro Area in August, and those who donate will be entered for a chance to win gas for a year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Red Cross said Wednesday they are facing a concerning drop in blood and blood platelet donations this summer, and they're throwing in free gas to help encourage people to donate.

During the month of August, those who donate blood to the Red Cross will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value.

There will be three winners, and everyone who gives blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20% in recent weeks. The availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase. People should not wait until they hear there is a blood shortage to give. Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed now.

“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”

Here's where you can give in the Mid-South

DeSoto County

Southaven

August 8, 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., SouthPoint Church, 2010 Stateline Road West

Shelby County

Collierville

August 15, 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Compassion Church Germantown, 3505 South Houston Levee Road

Memphis

August 2, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mid-South Red Cross, 1399 Madison Avenue

August 9, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mid-South Red Cross, 1399 Madison Avenue