Free health fair events by the Shelby County Health Department

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — To make sure you and your child are ready for the summer, the Shelby County Health Department is hosting a series of health fair events.

The “Safety is no accident - Prevention is key” series promotes health and safety for everyone who lives in our community. Each session will give helpful tips and let families know what resources are available. Also, there will be some giveaways.

“If you can eat health foods, if you can practice gun safety, if you can get vaccines when necessary, if you can have tests and screening before something shows up, then your chance of living a healthy life are greater,” said Cynthia Nunnally, Bureau Director for Population Health.

The first summer health fair is Saturday, May 29 from 10 am to 2 pm at New Direction Christian Church on Winchester Road in Hickory Hill.

Click here for additional information and for dates and times of other health fair events.