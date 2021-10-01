Free mammogram screenings to be offered in Mississippi

The free tests are being offered as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

MISSISSIPPI, USA — Free mammogram screenings are being offered as part of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Mississippi, according to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

The organization will bring its 3D mobile mammogram unit to the Mississippi Delta from October 4 through October 6.

Free health care screenings including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, flu shots, HIV testing, vital sign screenings and eye exams will also be available.

The three-day event will be held at the following locations:

October 4: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Walgreens, 700 W. Park Ave., Greenwood, MS

October 4: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Dr. Arenia C. Mallory Community Health Center, 17820 Hwy. 17, South Lexington, MS (no mammograms)

October 5: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., BB King Museum, 400 2nd St., Indianola, MS

October 5: 8 a.m. - noon, Greenville Mall, 1651 MS 1, Greenville, MS

October 6: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Delta Health Center, 702 Martin Luther King Rd., Mound Bayou, MS

Those who receive a vaccination or mammogram can enter to win a drawing for a flat-screen TV.