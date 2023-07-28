Some Germantown residents still smell diesel in their water after all-clear, causing confusion

The city gave the all-clear but then said about 1-2% of residents are still smelling an odor in their water.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a week into the Germantown water crisis, residents are still unsure if it’s safe to drink the water.

The city gave the all-clear but then said about 1-2% of residents are still smelling an odor in their water.

Justin, a Germantown resident, said the last time he’s filled his Brita was Thursday, July 20.

“I was sitting at work, and I just heard one of my coworkers go, 'Oh my gosh, there’s something wrong with the water in Germantown,'” Justin said.

Since then, he’s been through a roller coaster of emotions as the city of Germantown struggles to keep residents' questions about the diesel contamination answered.

“On the city's Facebook page, there’s a lot of irate people,” Justin said. “They’re asking questions I didn’t even think about.”

Justin said he still feels left in the dark as he watches fire hydrants drain, water bottle drives begin and end and still smells diesel in the water.

“I would say maybe last Saturday was the first time I could actually smell when I was taking a shower, I got a few hints of it,” Justin said.

The city of Germantown has stopped water distributions per their social media, despite the back-and-forth over who can flush their water system out and who cannot.

“Running the hot water, it looked pretty murky that first go around, but that could’ve just been the sediment that was in the bottom of the hot water tank from them,” Justin said.

While some residents are skeptical about the future of Germantown water, Justin said he hopes the city is more transparent moving forward.

“I’ll still be filtering any water that comes out of the tap that I drink,” Justin said. “I would hope they do follow ups and they do like weekly testing… throughout the city.”

The city started answering resident questions on their social media, but as long as residential water is not clean, community frustration grows.