Olive Branch girl defies Spinal Muscular Atrophy odds as third birthday approaches

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Charleigh Jones, a child in Olive Branch, Mississippi, is knocking down every obstacle in her way. She’s battling a deadly genetic disease but making headway with experimental treatments.

Lacey and Charles Jones are Charleigh’s parents and Charleigh is beating the odds of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA) as she approaches three years old.

Charleigh’s SMA Type 1 is a genetic disease that causes a person’s muscles to become weak with the loss of motor neurons and type one isn’t always caught early.

“She was actually randomly screened and randomly tested and low and behold, she had SMA,” Charles said.

There are five types of SMA, ranging from type 0 - the most severe - to type 4, the least.

“The pediatrician just told us not to look it up because there’s different types and we don’t know which type she has and it can be scary,” Lacey said.

It did get scary. Fast. The family’s research led them to the fact that most type 1 children die before their second birthday.

“It was pretty devastating to be honest with you, I don’t want anybody else to have to go through it and that’s why I always tell everybody that I talk to – make sure you do the state testing, get your screening done,” Charles said.

But Charleigh defied the deadly odds and keeps getting better with the experimental treatment. Walking and sitting up with a little help, all thing Charleigh wouldn’t be able to do if her SMA wasn’t caught early-on.

“We didn’t know if Charleigh would ever be able to sit,” Lacey said.

Since SMA is a genetic disease, testing can be done in anyone to see if they have the recessive gene. There are also tests that can be done in currently pregnant women so that once the child is born, they can start getting treatment to slow down symptoms of the disease.

“I recommend most parents to reach out to their neurologist, reach out to their pediatrician after their child is born and just ask them about testing for SMA because it creeps up on you,” Charles said.

The Jones family advocates for early testing so other families don’t have to experience what they, and so many other families, are experiencing.