Gov. Lee appoints Dr. Ralph Alvarado to Commissioner position of TN Department of Health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Dr. Ralph Alvarado as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health. That appointment will take effect January 16.

Dr. Alvarado will succeed Interim Health Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald.

“Dr. McDonald is a dedicated public servant, and I commend her continued leadership during this time of transition,” Lee said in a press release. “Dr. Alvarado’s significant clinical and hospital management experience make him well-positioned to lead the Department of Health, and I appreciate his service to Tennesseans.”

Alvarado is the Chief Executive Officer of Alvarado Medical Services, a healthcare organization serving Kentucky communities. Alvarado also has decades of diverse professional experience in Tennessee, including hospital management and nearly 30 years of service as an attending physician.

“It’s an honor to join Governor Lee’s team to advance health and prosperity for every Tennessean,” Alvarado said in a press release. “I appreciate this opportunity and look forward to serving individuals and families across the Volunteer State.”