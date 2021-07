The state of emergency for Tennessee that was set to expire at the end of July has been renewed.

TENNESSEE, USA — On Friday, Governor Bill Lee announced that he is extending the limited state of emergency for the state of Tennessee.

The order says that due to the long term effects of COVID-19, the governor is extending the paragraph of executive order No. 77 that continues the National Guard presence for vaccination sites.

The extension goes into effect on July 30 at 11:59 p.m. and stays in place until August 31 11:59 p.m.