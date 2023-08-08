Greater Memphis Chamber partners with YMCA, WeCare tlc to offer new affordable health care

The plan is to open primary care health centers at Mid-South YMCA locations starting in 2024.

Chamber Benefits, Inc., a subsidiary of the Greater Memphis Chamber, announced the partnership Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. The plan is to open primary care health centers at Mid-South YMCA locations starting in 2024.

They are still determining the first three ChamberCare Health Centers, but plan to target markets in Whitehaven, Downtown, and Cordova.

Here’s how officials said it would work:

Businesses of all sizes would be able to enroll employees and dependents at a cost of $40 per month per employee.

Individuals would also be able to enroll themselves and dependents for $40 per month.

The chamber said dependents are included at no extra charge.

WeCare tlc will operate the centers, which will have full-time staff, including primary care physicians and health coaches.

The plan is to open the first two health centers once 6,000 people are enrolled in the program. Then they plan to open a new health center in or near a different local YMCA for every 2,000 people enrolled in the program, including dependents.

For more information or to sign up, visit https://wecaretlc.com/wecare-tlc-memphis.

“This is a partnership united by its love of Memphis and desire to see greater access to primary care throughout our community,” said Ted Townsend, president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber. “ChamberCare Health Centers are designed to improve not only the health of our community but of our economy. Enrolling in this program will help small businesses, which create two out of every three jobs, provide their employees with exceptional benefits at low costs in a highly competitive jobs market.”

“At the Y, strengthening community is our cause,” said Jerry Martin, president and CEO of YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South. “This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to support programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. Providing access to quality healthcare, especially in areas with fewer options, enables us to broaden our services to continue to help families and individuals thrive on their journey to wellness."