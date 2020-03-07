Halfway through 2020, mental health expert urges people to check in on themselves & others

COVID-19 and the changes from it have made everyone stressed, despite a holiday weekend that usually comes with the celebrations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We're halfway through the year, but if you're feeling like nothing has gotten easier, you're not alone.

Many are still adjusting to the changes from COVID-19, and some may feel burnt out completely.

"We've done a lot of intakes over the phone for people and they're just wanting someone to talk to," said Jewell Minnich, a recovery services coordinator with Helen Ross McNabb.

She said they've seen an uptick within the past week for mental health services.

"I think the stigma around mental health is still present and that's why a lot of people are resistant to reaching out," Minnich said.

She recommends talking to a friend, family member or neighbor to help alleviate anxiousness and depression.

"It helps us understand that we are not alone," she said.

She said that it's important for people to focus on things they can control and to try separating work from home. She also encouraged people to reach out to someone if they're feeling depressed or anxious

For some, finding hope might seem impossible to do, but Minnich said it is possible.

"Have someone that can hold onto that hope for you at that moment, until you're strong enough to take it back yourself," Minnich said.

She said that it's important to work on keeping relationships strong and to look for new ways to find support.

"Remember that there are so many other people that feel the same way as a lot of the things we're feeling and doing," she said.