TN House to vote on abortion bill that would allow treatment terminating 'ectopic or molar pregnancy'

The bill would also require the state Department of Health to report the number of abortion treatments performed in Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill making its way through the Tennessee legislature would all abortion treatments under two specific situations: an ectopic pregnancy or a molar pregnancy.

HB 0883 was introduced by Representative Esther Helton-Haynes (R - East Ridge). Its Senate version was introduced by Senator Richard Briggs (R - Knoxville).

The amended version of the bill says licensed physicians would not commit a crime if they perform abortion services at a licensed hospital or an ambulatory surgical treatment center, as long as they decide it's necessary to prevent the pregnant person from dying or to prevent major bodily harm. They would also need to perform services that "provides the best opportunity for the unborn child to survive."

It explicitly says providing abortion services would still be a crime if a physician believes a pregnant person would intentionally hurt themselves should they give birth, or if their mental health would be harmed.

An ectopic pregnancy is a kind of condition where an egg is fertilized outside of the uterus, which could cause life-threatening injuries should it grow. A molar pregnancy is a kind of condition where a placenta does not form correctly, due an incorrect fertilization leading to a noncancerous tumor.

The bill was amended from its original version. The original version would have made the state capitol commission responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of a monument to "unborn children" at the state capitol. The amendment does not mention the monument, which state law still requires to be built using the Tennessee Monument to Unborn Children fund.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will discuss the bill on March 21. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the amended version on March 20.