Coronavirus case confirmed for Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — The first case of coronavirus COVID-19 has been confirmed for Shelby County, Tennessee.

Mayor Lee Harris made the announcement at a news conference Sunday morning.

The patient, who was not identified as a man or woman, is an adult but not elderly. The patient is recovering at Baptist Memphis.

The patient did not travel out of the country, but did travel state to state, not by airplane, train, or bus however.

Health department officials will contact all people who had more than 10 minutes contact with the patient to have them self-quarantine.