Drug made by Chinese company affected by coronavirus will not impact your everyday medication

FDA is monitoring drug companies in China after one is affected by coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said there is a shortage of a drug made in China due to an issue with the manufacturing of an active ingredient. The FDA has identified about 20 drug companies which solely get its active ingredients from China. One of the companies was found to be affected by coronavirus.

Pharmacist Rende Bechtel at Madison Pharmacy said she has had a few customers express concern that it could affect their everyday medication.

"Most of these drugs, they might be manufactured in China, but they might also be manufactured in other countries as well," Bechtel said.

Bechtel said during a shortage of a particular drug, doctors and pharmacists know how to make sure no one is without their proper medication. Just because an ingredient is made in China does not mean it's not made elsewhere in places not affected by coronavirus.

"There’s lots of options out there," Bechtel said. "If your antibiotic isn’t available there’s other antibiotics in the class."

Bechtel said it's not good to wait until your last pill, so she hopes people will take precaution not just in a time of a virus outbreak. If your prescription is not a controlled substance, it is easy to fill it early, so you have extra.

"We've had patients come in and I told them we can usually fill things about a week early and so we can certainly fill your medication a little bit early every time," Bechtel said.

Bechtel said you can talk to your doctor or pharmacist if you are worried that your prescription could be affected. However, she said it is very unlikely that you will not be able to get what you need.

"It’s just a phone call away to get the doctor to change it to something that is available," Bechtel said.