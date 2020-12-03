First coronavirus case in Mississippi

The patient has voluntarily isolated himself at home.

FORREST COUNTY, Mississippi — NEWS RELEASE FROM MISSISSIPPI STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

The MSDH Public Health Laboratory has identified the state's first case of #coronavirus COVID-19 in a Forrest County resident recently returned from Florida.

The patient has voluntarily isolated himself at home, and MSDH is conducting an investigation to limit any spread of infection from this case. We'll have more complete details, including recommendations for Mississippians, following our press conference at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday).