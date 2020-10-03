Healthcare workers and Shelby County Schools are taking cautionary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

Shelby County coronavirus patient is being treated in a contained hospital room

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department says an employee at Treadwell Elementary School is one of 100 people who came in contact with the patient who has a confirmed case of COVID-19. The employee is among 70 people in a 14-day cautionary quarantine, but health officials say the risk for the virus remains low.

Alisa Haushalter, Director of the Shelby County Health Department, said they are trying to stop the spread of the disease locally.

"The reason that we do that is if anybody becomes sick at any point after having been in contact with the case, we know that they can't spread the disease to other people," Haushalter said.

The patient recently traveled out of the state by car. Haushalter said people who are quarantined pose no risk to the public.

"We know that the individual who has been diagnosed has traveled and they contracted COVID through that travel," Haushalter said. "Therefore, containment is the strategy."

As a team at Baptist Memorial Hospital treats the patient with the virus, they are taking cautionary measures to prevent the employees from contracting it or spreading it.

Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, infectious disease specialist at Baptist Memorial Hospital, said the patient is in a room where the air is contained and employees who come in contact with them are wearing protective masks and coats.

"With the flu, you're talking about larger droplets and neither of these infections has been shown to transmit in less than about three to six feet," Threlkeld said. "So, they don't spread across the room. So ,why are we in negative pressure? Because we are still learning about the virus that causes COVID-19."