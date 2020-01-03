“Live! Memphis Breast Cancer Summit” educates over 700 participants

Information given about prevention, early detection, healthy living, health care access points, and innovations in treatment.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium presented its sixth annual summit at the University of Memphis Saturday.

It was designed to unite, support, and empower women through education and awareness of breast health. Each year the summit draws more than 700 women and provides valuable information. Women could also get their annual mammogram inside one of two mobile mammography units. This year's theme was “Leaping Barriers to Beat Breast Cancer.”

“So, we want to educate women in Memphis and Shelby County so that we can have our mothers and sisters and daughters alive for their families and also to benefit our city,” said Carla Baker, CEO Common Table Health Alliance.