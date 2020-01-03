“Live! Memphis Breast Cancer Summit” educates over 700 participants

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —
The Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium presented its sixth annual summit at the University of Memphis Saturday.
It was designed to unite, support, and empower women through education and awareness of breast health. Each year the summit draws more than 700 women and provides valuable information. Women could also get their annual mammogram inside one of two mobile mammography units. This year's theme was “Leaping Barriers to Beat Breast Cancer.”
“So, we want to educate women in Memphis and Shelby County so that we can have our mothers and sisters and daughters alive for their families and also to benefit our city,” said Carla Baker, CEO Common Table Health Alliance.
Every zip code in Shelby County has a higher breast cancer mortality rate than the national average. only 60% of women ages 40 to 64 are getting their recommended mammograms.