Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

Shelby County health officials report 337 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Sunday.

The county’s statistics show there have been 23,529 cases and 301 relatable deaths in the area since the start of the pandemic.

As 218,776 have been tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County, 18,784 have recovered.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Sunday, August 9. (Note: We are reporting one less death than yesterday at 301, because one of the probable deaths was wrongfully classified as a COVID-19 related death. This death has been removed.) pic.twitter.com/ThZ9VzYPCG — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) August 9, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of 122,712 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,223 relatable deaths across the state.

1,711,319 have been tested. 5,304 have been hospitalized. 80,997 have recovered.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 122,712 as of August 9, 2020 including 1,223 deaths, 5,304 hospitalizations and 80,997 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/TUSjhDaqwu — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 9, 2020

Mississippi Department of Health reported 527 new cases and 22 relatable deaths in the state.

The state now stands at 67,173 cases and 1,896 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Long-term care facilities reported 174 new outbreaks.

Today MSDH is reporting 527 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 22 deaths, and 174 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 67,173, with 1,896 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/gffVXWqkvu — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) August 9, 2020

DeSoto County reported 3,632 cases.

Arkansas Department of Health reports 7,387 active cases and 544 related deaths in the state Sunday.

The state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 49,383 as 41,452 have recovered.

Crittenden County, Arkansas reported 1,351 cases.

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

