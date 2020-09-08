Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.
LIVE UPDATES
Shelby County health officials report 337 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Sunday.
The county’s statistics show there have been 23,529 cases and 301 relatable deaths in the area since the start of the pandemic.
As 218,776 have been tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County, 18,784 have recovered.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of 122,712 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,223 relatable deaths across the state.
1,711,319 have been tested. 5,304 have been hospitalized. 80,997 have recovered.
Mississippi Department of Health reported 527 new cases and 22 relatable deaths in the state.
The state now stands at 67,173 cases and 1,896 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Long-term care facilities reported 174 new outbreaks.
DeSoto County reported 3,632 cases.
Arkansas Department of Health reports 7,387 active cases and 544 related deaths in the state Sunday.
The state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 49,383 as 41,452 have recovered.
Crittenden County, Arkansas reported 1,351 cases.
Coronavirus in Context:
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.