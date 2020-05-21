Needle exchange programs expanded as deadly drug overdoses spike in Shelby County

Drug users can exchange dirty needles, get free narcan, and get access to counseling if they want it.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — One of the more surprising stories so far this week is the revelation that more people have died from drug overdoses in Shelby County since the pandemic began than COVID-19.

Officials say demand for opioids, such as fentanyl, has surged during the new coronavirus outbreak.

Now, needle exchange programs are being expanded to help stop the deadly trend. This one was at Sycamore View and Shelby Oaks Drive in northeast Memphis. Drug users can exchange dirty needles, get free narcan, and get access to counseling if they want it.

Shelby County has seen 700 drug overdoses and 102 deaths since March 15th.