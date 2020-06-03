Popular asthma medicine will have “black box” warning

The type of warning for Singulair or monteluskast is similar to what you would see on a package of cigarettes.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The FDA is out with the strongest warning it can issue over the use of the asthma medicine Singulair.

Reports of depression and in some cases suicide of users, many children, have lead to the concern.

Memphis is one of the worst cities for asthma and Montelukast --or Singular-- is most commonly prescribed said Dr. Dale Criner of St. Francis Hospital Bartlett.

"There is a ton of asthma and we do see a lot of asthma in the emergency department and a lot of patients are on this medication and they do quite well on it," said Criner.

But for others it's quite the opposite. Criner says some users of the medication experience mental health issues like depression, hallucinations, suicide, and more.

"What the public needs to be aware of is there are some side effects of this medication, just like any other medication, and sometimes it can cause neuro-behavioral problems," Criner.

Nicholas Moratta is 11 years old and once took Singulair. His family says he started experiencing anxiety and depression while on the medicine. They thought simple cessation of the drug would return Nicholas to his old cheerful self.

"I became so depressed I couldn't get out of bed. I didn't want to eat, talk or go to school anymore. I'd fall asleep, but I would have such scary nightmares. Then I'd start hearing voices. I was so confused," said Nicholas.

Since then the Moratta family has been on the front lines fighting for the FDA's black box warning. It's serious and is similar to what you would see on a package of cigarettes.

The warning urges Singulair or Monteluskast users to talk to a doctor immediately for mood changes and avoid use for mild symptoms.

Criner agrees, but cautions, "It is something we still need to utilize as a medication to control these things, but we do need to be aware of the side effects," said Criner.