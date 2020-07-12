Shelby County restaurant, business owners voice concerns about latest COVID related restrictions

Businesses cite additional losses in two weeks since latest directive took effect.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

Not allowed inside Shelby County commission Monday afternoon because of health precautions, restaurant and business owners instead stood outside and stood up for their livelihoods.

They're upset about the impact new COVID related restrictions from the Shelby County Health Department is having on their bottom lines.

Meanwhile, health inspectors continue their crackdown of businesses breaking the rules.

"It's extremely frustrating; to date I have lost $140,000 this year," Dru's Place owner Tami Montgomery said.

Montgomery and other Shelby County restaurant owners stood in solidarity Monday afternoon, as they struggle to stay open and afloat.

"It's a trickle down impact," Tony Westmoreland said, whose group owns six Shelby County establishments. "It's not just restaurants, it's affecting a lot of people."

(more)....locations may petition to reopen after Dec. 19 by submitting plans:

Brinson’s – 341 Madison Avenue

E2 Ultra Lounge – 1675 Barcrest Road

Menu Club – 6616 Winchester

Tex’s Roadhouse - 4396 Old Raleigh-LaGrange Rd.

TJ Mulligans - 2821 N. Houston Levee Rd & 8071 Trinity Rd — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) December 7, 2020

The latest health directive trimmed capacity limits and reduced nightly closing time from midnight to 10 p.m.

Two weeks after taking effect, business owners said the requirements are proving to be costly.

"Those two hours are essentially a 30% to 40% drop," Montgomery said.

The Memphis Restaurant association sent the health department a letter last month, concerned about the new temporary restrictions.

Last week, representatives from both groups held a conference call to clear the air and clean up some confusion.

"You can talk all you want but we live in a fear every time they have another update, of being shut down again," Montgomery said.

Over the weekend, Shelby County Health inspectors busted nine businesses found in violation and shut them down at least two weeks.