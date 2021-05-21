Tunica County under boil water alert

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss — NEWS RELEASE FROM TUNICA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT:

BOIL WATER ALERT TUNICA COUNTY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

EFFECTIVE DATE: 5/21/2021

Public Water System:Tunica County Utility District TUNICA COUNTY

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. This precaution will last at least two full days and water system officials will be immediately notified when the boil water alert is lifted.

The presence of these bacteria in water generally results from a problem with the treatment process or pipes which distribute the water.

Checklist for Safe Water Use

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.