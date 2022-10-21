Free weekend health clinic available in Frayser

RAM said the clinic is open to everyone, and the clinic is able to serve up to 900 people on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) will provide a free pop-up clinic beginning at 5:30 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2285 Frayser Blvd.

The clinic will offer dental, vision and medical and OBGYN services. RAM said no identification is required to receive health services.

RAM said that providing care for the Frayser area is critical because of the areas limited health resources.

Frayser is considered a food and hospital desert, with the closest grocery store and nearest hospital lying outside of the area. Frayser’s lack of access to health resources makes the area a priority.