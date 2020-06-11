Health experts urge Mid-Southerners to get a flu shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South health experts are urging you to get your flu shot right now before flu season ramps up.
They said that it is crucial to get the flu vaccine this year since it coincides with COVID-19, especially when it comes to symptoms and how to get care.
"Part of the problem is that the flu looks very much like COVID-19, particularly early on,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Baptist Hospital Infectious Disease expert. “There's a wide spectrum of how sick people can be with both of those illnesses, so it can be very confusing to tell the difference. You have to test for both in a lot of circumstances, and like the flu, you have to quarantine and do a lot of contact tracing with COVID-19. So, it adds a lot of complication to the care of people in the community."
You can get a flu shot for free Saturday during Free Flu Shot Saturdays.
This Saturday’s clinic runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Baptist Family Practice Clinic on Poplar Avenue in Germantown.
All are welcome and you are required to wear a mask.