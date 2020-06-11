Health experts urge Mid-Southerners to get a flu shot

They said that it is crucial to get the flu vaccine this year since it coincides with COVID-19, especially when it comes to symptoms and how to get care.

"Part of the problem is that the flu looks very much like COVID-19, particularly early on,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Baptist Hospital Infectious Disease expert. “There's a wide spectrum of how sick people can be with both of those illnesses, so it can be very confusing to tell the difference. You have to test for both in a lot of circumstances, and like the flu, you have to quarantine and do a lot of contact tracing with COVID-19. So, it adds a lot of complication to the care of people in the community."