Health

Healthcare technicians wanted for Methodist Le Bonheur job fair

Surgical technicians, OB technicians, emergency department, environmental service technicians and nursing assistants are asked to attend the job fair.
Credit: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur said it will host a healthcare job fair Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7655 Poplar Avenue, Medical Office Bldg. A, Suite 155 in Germantown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Surgical technicians, OB technicians, emergency department, environmental service technicians and nursing assistants are asked to attend the job fair.

Attendees should also bring two forms of identification and a resume, Methodist Le Bonheur said.

Methodist Le Bonheur also said those attending the job fair should be ready to take a physical if they receive a job.

Signs will be posted to direct people to suite 155 upon arrival.

