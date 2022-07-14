Healthy eating practices for summer temperatures

Dieticians say our bodies will thank us for eating fruits and vegetables, since they contain lots of water.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Temperatures continue to warm up, but the food you put in your body can help you feeling hydrated and healthy.

Of course, we know that our bodies will always thank us for eating our fruits and vegetables, especially since they contain lots of water, but dieticians say there are some other best practices we can all do to prepare.

“Think watermelon, peaches, zucchini, lettuce, celery, all those things. They’re going to be really high in water content to help keep you replenished,” Methodist Germantown Hospital Dietician Leslie Ely said.

She added that it is okay if you eat less in the summertime, as long as you do it all in moderation.

“But make that a priority. Make time to stop and think, ‘When was the last time I stopped and ate?’ You might be overly hot and not thinking about how your body needs to be refueled,” Leslie said. “You may be drinking, but you may not be eating.’”

And for those who are always on the go and may not have as much time to sit down and enjoy a healthy meal, Leslie said smoothies that include summer fruits and veggies are a great alternative to refuel your body.

“You can drink it when you feel like it, you can take it with you and it also helps keep you full. I add things like oatmeal to mine. Just throw in the uncooked oats and that keeps me a little bit fuller,” Leslie explained.

It is the proper planning and food prepping that will get you far.

“I’m not talking for the whole week, but just kind of having an idea, getting those fruits and veggies and putting them in a spot in the fridge where you’ll grab them when you’re going out the door,” Leslie said. “Make it easy for you, cut it up, and have a little cup of peanut butter with you if you need a more substantial snack or something.”

She also says that everyone should be aware of food safety.

“We want to look for food to be kept at a certain temperature, at a safe temperature. If it’s cold, it needs to be kept over ice,’ Leslie said. “If it’s hot, we need to try to keep it as hot as best as we can. And then we only want to keep that food out for two hours.”

Leslie said that food will need to either be eaten immediately or thrown away after two hours, so if you go to a BBQ, just be mindful and use your best judgment with the food options that you choose to put on your plate.