'Herbal Alchemy' | First DeSoto medical marijuana dispensary set to open

What's significant about Herbal Alchemy (besides the fact that it's the first of its kind in DeSoto) is that it's an all female-owned business.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — A dispensary right here in the Mid-South is preparing to open it's doors.

"Herbal Alchemy" is the first shop of its kind in DeSoto, Mississippi, but that's not all that sets it apart. The dispensary is an all female-owned business.

The owners are hoping to educate those around the area on the impact of medical marijuana.

"I think this is amazing for the community," Manager Brier Brummett said. "For the very first time, this medication is offered to people — to the public that doesn't have to take pharmaceuticals, opioids or narcotics."

Brummett and co-owner Sarah Kalkstein are preparing for the official opening on Jan. 9.

"This is going to be something that services people that are in dire need of something — whether that be illnesses or as far as addiction to other stuff," Kalkstein said.

Recently, a measure's 12-point defeat in the state of Arkansas caused plenty of soul searching for marijuana supporters in that states, as both sides focused on potential next moves in upcoming elections there.

On the eve of that election, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and another district attorney in West Tennessee - Frederick Agee - went on record about marijuana.

Both said no matter if Arkansas voters said 'yes' or 'no' to recreational marijuana in that amendment measure, prosecuting possession cases won't be a priority for them moving forward.

"I think we all know the facts — marijuana is really no more dangerous than alcohol," Mulroy said.

"Families have been torn apart, people lives have been ruined because of marijuana prohibition," Agee added.