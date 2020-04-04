Make your own face mask using just a bandana and two hair ties

CLEVELAND — With the Centers for Disease Control now recommending that we all wear cloth masks while doing essential things in public, people are getting creative with ways to make it work.

For those who don't have access to a sewing machine, there's an easy way to make your own mask using just three things: a bandana, and two hair ties.

Watch this tutorial for the easy hack that anyone can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio, and around the country.

Step-by-step instructions for making your own face mask:

First, fold your bandana into a long rectangle, wide enough from top to bottom to cover both your nose and mouth, and extend slightly under your chin.

Then, slide your hair ties around either side of the bandana, about one-quarter of the way in from each end. These will be the hooks that go around your hears to keep the bandanna on your face.

Next, fold the bandana in one side, at the point where you've placed the hair tie.

Do the same thing with the other side, tucking that side into the opening of first flap you folded in.

This side that you've been working with will be the side that goes against your face, as you loop the hair ties around your ears to keep it in place.

That's it, you did it! You made your own face mask that you can now wear in public while you have to do essential things that might bring you in close contact with others, like when you have to go to the grocery store.