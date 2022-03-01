Hernando Walmart closing temporarily for store sanitizing

Due to increase in COVID-19 cases, the Walmart in Hernando will be closed Monday afternoon and Tuesday to properly sanitize the store.

HERNANDO, Miss — Monday, Walmart made the announcement that at 2pm on Monday, January 3rd, the location at 2600 McIngvale Road will close temporarily.

Due to an increase in positive COVID cases across the country, Walmart will close its Hernando location in order for extra time for sanitization of the entire store and for associates to restock shelves to better serve the public.

Hernando Walmart plans to reopen at 6am on Wednesday, January 5th.

In a statement, Walmart said that they will continue to follow CDC guidelines and protocols, which will include "fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission."

In those counties and where there are state or local mask mandates, store associates will be required to wear masks inside.